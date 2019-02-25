Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Robert J. Kardys, 76, of Windsor, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, surrounded by his family following a courageous battle with multiple myeloma (cancer).



Born Nov. 25, 1942, in Hartford, son of the late Edwin and Antoinette (Sinacore) Kardys, Bob was raised in Hartford, graduating from AI Prince Technical School, before moving to Windsor 30 years ago. He was employed by Colt's Patent Firearms before joining the U.S. Marine Corps where he served during the Vietnam War. After his return from military service he joined the Hartford Police Department where he rose to the rank of detective, retiring after 24 years. He was then appointed a juvenile investigator for the State of CT Division of Criminal Justice for 23 years until finally retiring in 2013. He was a past president of the Police Benevolent Association.



Bob loved boating and spending time on his 35-foot Main Ship, "Bobby K." He also loved snowmobiling up in Vermont with his friends "the Enfield crew." He was an avid scuba diver and a member of the Gillman Club since 1965. Bob was a past commodore of the Hartford Yacht Club and a member of the Pattaconk Yacht Club.



He leaves his two beloved sons, Steven R. Kardys and his wife, Krista, of Colchester and David J. Kardys and his wife, Anne Marie, of Ellington; five grandchildren, Ashley E.(Kardys) Dabbondanza, Kylie A. Kardys, Steven R. Kardys Jr., Hannah M. Kardys, and Scott M. Kardys; his beloved companion for 34 years, Sharyn McIntosh, and her son, Brett J. Renna; and several cousins. Besides his parents he was predeceased by a brother, Kenneth; and a sister, Elaine.



At his request, private services will be held for his family.



Contributions may be made to a .



The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to St. Francis Hospital Hospice staff for their exceptional care.



The Carmon Windsor Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements.



For online condolences visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com







Robert J. Kardys, 76, of Windsor, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, surrounded by his family following a courageous battle with multiple myeloma (cancer).Born Nov. 25, 1942, in Hartford, son of the late Edwin and Antoinette (Sinacore) Kardys, Bob was raised in Hartford, graduating from AI Prince Technical School, before moving to Windsor 30 years ago. He was employed by Colt's Patent Firearms before joining the U.S. Marine Corps where he served during the Vietnam War. After his return from military service he joined the Hartford Police Department where he rose to the rank of detective, retiring after 24 years. He was then appointed a juvenile investigator for the State of CT Division of Criminal Justice for 23 years until finally retiring in 2013. He was a past president of the Police Benevolent Association.Bob loved boating and spending time on his 35-foot Main Ship, "Bobby K." He also loved snowmobiling up in Vermont with his friends "the Enfield crew." He was an avid scuba diver and a member of the Gillman Club since 1965. Bob was a past commodore of the Hartford Yacht Club and a member of the Pattaconk Yacht Club.He leaves his two beloved sons, Steven R. Kardys and his wife, Krista, of Colchester and David J. Kardys and his wife, Anne Marie, of Ellington; five grandchildren, Ashley E.(Kardys) Dabbondanza, Kylie A. Kardys, Steven R. Kardys Jr., Hannah M. Kardys, and Scott M. Kardys; his beloved companion for 34 years, Sharyn McIntosh, and her son, Brett J. Renna; and several cousins. Besides his parents he was predeceased by a brother, Kenneth; and a sister, Elaine.At his request, private services will be held for his family.Contributions may be made to a .The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to St. Francis Hospital Hospice staff for their exceptional care.The Carmon Windsor Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements.For online condolences visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Marines Vietnam War World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations