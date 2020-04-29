Guest Book View Sign Service Information Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-745-3115 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert J. Landry, 76, of Rocky Hill died Monday, April 27, 2020, at his home in Rocky Hill.



Robert was born on Aug. 18, 1943, in Springfield, to the late Edward E. Landry and Dorothy Cormier Landry. He grew up in Enfield, where he attended the former St. Joseph School and Enfield Public High School. He later lived in Storrs and Windsor Locks before moving to Rocky Hill. He joined the Army National Guard Company C 242nd Engineer Battalion, served as a Sergeant, and received an honorable discharge. His 38-year career as a telephone equipment installer, an occupation for which he traveled extensively throughout Connecticut, spanned transitions from Western Electric to AT&T to Lucent Technologies, from which he retired. In retirement, Robert continued to apply lifelong skills in woodworking and home refurbishing, participated in league bowling at Spare Time lanes in Vernon, volunteered at the Veterans' Administration's Sgt. John L. Levitow Healthcare Center in Rocky Hill, and, with his son, Tim, followed their passion for baseball by visiting 32 Major League Baseball stadiums.



Robert is survived by his partner of eight years, Marilyn T. Pitman; his son, Timothy R. Landry of Coventry; and three grandchildren, Dr. Amanda M. Landry, DVM, of Florida; Evan K. Landry of Maine; and Grace A. Landry of Coventry. He is also survived by stepsons, Matthew J. Beganski of Minnesota, and Jacob S. Beganski of Oregon; siblings Caroline "Carol" L. Grey (husband Robert); twin brother Ronald J. Landry (wife Alane); and Regina L. Fiume; as well as nieces, nephews, in-laws, and cousins. He was predeceased by his son, Todd R. Landry; his brothers, Edward F. Landry and Daniel T. Landry; and special grandmother, Orpha LaGrange Cormier, who lived with Robert's family growing up and helped raise the children.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Fairfield Avenue, Hartford, with Browne Funeral Chapels of Enfield in charge of arrangements.



The family would like to thank the staff and physicians at Middlesex Hospital, especially oncologist Dr. Robert J. Levy, for their excellent care. The family also would like to express heartfelt gratitude to the many loved ones, acquaintances, and strangers who supported the family with good wishes, messages, errands, cards, gifts, food, visits, and other help.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Foodshare, 450 Woodland Ave. Bloomfield, CT 06002.







