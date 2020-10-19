1/
Robert J. "Bob, Bobby" Malloch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob, Bobby" J. Malloch, 53, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, after a hard fought battle with cancer.

Robert was born in Hartford, the son of the late Bruce and Nenita (Alebin) Malloch. He grew up in Windsor Locks and has most recently lived and worked in Windsor. He most recently worked as a Vendor Management Specialist at Voya Financial for nearly a decade. He enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, and more than anything, spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his brothers, Bart and Scott Malloch; and many relatives and friends.

Visiting hours will be held at the West Springfield Curran-Jones Funeral Home Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. Burial will be privately held.

For online condolences please visit

curranjones.com

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Robert J. Malloch to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via

www.dana-farber.org/gift




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 19 to Oct. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved