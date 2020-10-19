Robert "Bob, Bobby" J. Malloch, 53, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, after a hard fought battle with cancer.Robert was born in Hartford, the son of the late Bruce and Nenita (Alebin) Malloch. He grew up in Windsor Locks and has most recently lived and worked in Windsor. He most recently worked as a Vendor Management Specialist at Voya Financial for nearly a decade. He enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, and more than anything, spending time with his family and friends.He is survived by his brothers, Bart and Scott Malloch; and many relatives and friends.Visiting hours will be held at the West Springfield Curran-Jones Funeral Home Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. Burial will be privately held.For online condolences please visitIn lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Robert J. Malloch to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via