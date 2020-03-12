Guest Book View Sign Service Information AURORA-MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME INC - Colchester 167 OLD HARTFORD RD Colchester , CT 06415 (860)-537-9611 Calling hours 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM AURORA-MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME INC - Colchester 167 OLD HARTFORD RD Colchester , CT 06415 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM AURORA-MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME INC - Colchester 167 OLD HARTFORD RD Colchester , CT 06415 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert J. "Bob" McKay 63, of South Windsor and Amston, passed from this man's earth and into God's Kingdom on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, due to injuries sustained from a motorcycle accident.



Bob was predeceased by his parents, Barbara (Muldoon) McKay and Charles McKay. Bob leaves behind his wife, Candida Stapleton McKay; his sons, Gavin Michael McKay, and Grady Daniel McKay; his stepchildren, Natalie Krebs and Benjamin Krebs; his brother, Donald "Skip" McKay and his wife, Luanne, and their sons, Dalton, Justin, and Steven; his sister, Patti McKay; his brother, Jeff McKay; his brother, John McKay and his wife, Francine; his best friend, Dan Moore; his aunt, Maryellen Muldoon; his cousin, Mike Muldoon and his wife, Jeannie; his cousin, Pam and her husband, Mike; his cousin, Rick and his wife, Heather. He also leaves many other cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives, and more friends than any man could hope for.



What Bob was most proud of and what made him the happiest were his sons Gavin and Grady. You could not help but smile whenever you heard him speak of them, and he spoke of them often. Bob was an active member of the Hebron Sportsman Club amongst many other organizations throughout his life. Bob was very strong in his Catholic faith and was an active member and former treasurer for the Church of the Holy Family in Hebron. There was never any idle time in Bob's life. He was a rock for many people. Bob was very civic-minded and was always involved in his community. He could never pass up an opportunity to be of service to others. Whether friend or stranger, if Bob saw someone in need, be it building a house, or helping someone less fortunate, Bob was there to help. He was kind, generous, and selfless; to meet him for the first time was to have made a new friend. He will be sadly missed but remembered fondly with love.



Calling hours will be held on Sunday, March 15, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home, 167 Old Hartford Road, Colchester.



The memorial service will be held on Monday, March 16, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private. Reception to follow at Butterballs Greenleaf Café in Hebron.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Robert's name to ECSU (Eastern Connecticut State University) foundation, checks can be sent to the Development office Eastern CT State U., 83 Windham St., Willimantic 06226, with the memo line filled in "McKay Memorial"; or take your children out to dinner and tell them how much you love them.



For online condolences, please visit



www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com







Robert J. "Bob" McKay 63, of South Windsor and Amston, passed from this man's earth and into God's Kingdom on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, due to injuries sustained from a motorcycle accident.Bob was predeceased by his parents, Barbara (Muldoon) McKay and Charles McKay. Bob leaves behind his wife, Candida Stapleton McKay; his sons, Gavin Michael McKay, and Grady Daniel McKay; his stepchildren, Natalie Krebs and Benjamin Krebs; his brother, Donald "Skip" McKay and his wife, Luanne, and their sons, Dalton, Justin, and Steven; his sister, Patti McKay; his brother, Jeff McKay; his brother, John McKay and his wife, Francine; his best friend, Dan Moore; his aunt, Maryellen Muldoon; his cousin, Mike Muldoon and his wife, Jeannie; his cousin, Pam and her husband, Mike; his cousin, Rick and his wife, Heather. He also leaves many other cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives, and more friends than any man could hope for.What Bob was most proud of and what made him the happiest were his sons Gavin and Grady. You could not help but smile whenever you heard him speak of them, and he spoke of them often. Bob was an active member of the Hebron Sportsman Club amongst many other organizations throughout his life. Bob was very strong in his Catholic faith and was an active member and former treasurer for the Church of the Holy Family in Hebron. There was never any idle time in Bob's life. He was a rock for many people. Bob was very civic-minded and was always involved in his community. He could never pass up an opportunity to be of service to others. Whether friend or stranger, if Bob saw someone in need, be it building a house, or helping someone less fortunate, Bob was there to help. He was kind, generous, and selfless; to meet him for the first time was to have made a new friend. He will be sadly missed but remembered fondly with love.Calling hours will be held on Sunday, March 15, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home, 167 Old Hartford Road, Colchester.The memorial service will be held on Monday, March 16, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private. Reception to follow at Butterballs Greenleaf Café in Hebron.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Robert's name to ECSU (Eastern Connecticut State University) foundation, checks can be sent to the Development office Eastern CT State U., 83 Windham St., Willimantic 06226, with the memo line filled in "McKay Memorial"; or take your children out to dinner and tell them how much you love them.For online condolences, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 12 to Mar. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close