Bob was a warm and caring person who was interested in what other people thought and how they lived. My wife, Donna, and I came to know Bob and his wife, Pat, through family events and gatherings at Jan and Mike's house and my mother, Elsa's home. I appreciated his care for my mom in her later years. The photograph of Bob for this obituary was vintage, Bob. His face conveys who he was - a kind, smart, and handsome man. I feel grateful to have known him, if only a little bit, and to recognize how much more there was to his life than I knew. Donna and I send our thoughts and love to Jan, Mike, Jenna, and Casey as well as Tom and Bobby and their families.

John McKusick

Family