Robert J. Wersauckas

  "With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty."
    - Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home
Service Information
Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home
443 East Street
Suffield, CT
06078
(860)-668-7324
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home
443 East Street
Suffield, CT 06078
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church,
Suffield, CT
Obituary
Robert J. Wersauckas, 76, of Suffield passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital, Hartford.

Born March 26, 1943, in Hartford, son of the late John and Antionette (Klezos) Wersauckas, he lived in Suffield all of his life. He was well known in Suffield and affectionately called "The Mayor of Mapleton" by many. He was a happy, cheerful guy, always ready for a chat and a chuckle over a nice cup of coffee. He loved his church, his town, the New York Yankees, and NASCAR's Dale Earnhardt Jr. But above all else he loved all of the local first responders from the EMTs to the fire and police departments. He was their No. 1 fan. Bob was a longtime member of the St. Casimir's Lithuanian Society in Windsor.

He is survived by a brother, Paul Wersauckas of Suffield; three nieces, Debbie Sales and her husband, Sam, of Suffield, Donna Waterman of Suffield, Robin Barthen and her husband, Troy, of Suffield; five great-nieces and nephews, Steve Barthen, Kelly Falconieri, Sam Sales, Erin Sales, Carly Sales; three great-great nieces, Avery, Ari, and Sadie. He was predeceased by a brother, John Wersauckas, and his wife, Barbara.

His family will receive friends on Tuesday, Oct. 22. from 10-11 a.m. at Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home, 443 East St. N. (Route 159), followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, Suffield. Burial will be immediately following in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Enfield.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Suffield Ambulance Association, P.O. Box 642, Suffield, CT 06078. To leave online condolences, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 19 to Oct. 23, 2019
