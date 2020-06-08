Robert J. Westbrook, 57, of Enfield, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at his home. He was the husband of his beloved late wife, Frankie Ann Westbrook.Born May 13, 1963, in Hartford, son of Mary J. Prevost of Enfield. Robert grew up in Enfield and graduated from Fermi High School where he excelled on the swim team. After school he proudly served in the U.S. Army, where he was an electrical specialist. He lived in Stafford before moving back to Enfield 23 years ago. Robert worked for USA Hauling for 30 years and was a dedicated and committed employee. He enjoyed playing softball, riding his Harley-Davidson, working on cars, and kayaking, but mostly he loved spending time with his family. He was a very dedicated father and grandfather, and his happiest moments in life were spent with them. Robert was a friend to all and always went above and beyond to help out in any way he could.Besides his mother, Mary Prevost, he is survived by his five children, Kenneth Harper of Enfield, Sara Harper and her partner, Steve Jones, of Enfield, Julia Harper of Goodland, Florida, Wendy Harper and her partner, Joshua Sokol, of Enfield, Michael Kilian of Enfield; seven grandchildren, Brayden Picard, Madeline Hamerlin, Jaiden Harper, Austin Harper, Jackson Sokol, Liam Kilian, Rhiannon Sokol; a brother, Brent St. Louis and his wife, Edna, of Enfield; a sister, Cori Prevost of Glastonbury; two nephews, Mathieu St. Louis, Kyle Prevost; and his lifelong friend, Mark Ritchie of Windsor.Funeral service will be private and at the convenience of his family.Flowers can be sent to the funeral home.Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements. To leave online condolences please visit