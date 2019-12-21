Robert James Druge, 58, of Coventry, beloved husband of Lynne (Henderson) Druge, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.
He was born Sept. 29, 1961, in Manchester, the son of John and Ann (Donahue) Druge. He was a locksmith at the University of Connecticut for 32 years until his retirement in April 2019.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his brothers, Steven Druge of Vero Beach, Florida and Thomas Druge and his wife Lisa of Morgantown, West Virginia, as well as their daughters, Fiona and Marla. He was predeceased by his father and mother.
Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, at the Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Road (Route 195), Tolland. A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. at the Tolland Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Red Cross.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 21 to Dec. 25, 2019