Robert "Bob" Joseph Percy, 74, died on March 16, 2020, after a brief illness.



He was born on June 19, 1945, to John and Grace Percy in Harrison, New York. He grew up in Harrison and attended Harrison High School. Bob was a brilliant man who served as leader throughout his life. He was an Eagle Scout, and he served as the president of his high school class. He attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute on a full scholarship and earned a degree in engineering. After graduating, he worked at Colt Firearms. Later he attended the University of Connecticut School of Law and earned a JD. Bob was an outstanding attorney who was widely recognized as a leading advocate in taxpayer representation. Prior to entering private practice, Bob worked for the IRS Chief Counsel office. He had a strong moral compass and tirelessly worked for justice for his clients. In the words of his law partner, "A more capable advocate in tax matters could not be found." Bob spent most of his life living in Vernon, and he was very active in his community. He was a lifetime blood donor. He served as the president of Vernon Little League, the president of the Parent Teachers Organization and a pack leader for Cub Scouts. Bob was a faithful member and leader in Trinity Lutheran Church. He played on the Trinity basketball team and served as a Sunday school teacher and education committee chairmanr. He was the president of the congregation for many years. His generosity and leadership benefited countless people in his church and in his community. Bob enjoyed games that required strategy and thinking: chess, bridge, cribbage, and scrabble, and he was an avid fan of the Yankees and Giants. Bob was a golfing legend, playing hundreds of rounds each year after he retired. He loved golfing with his family and close friends in Maine and he always found a way to win the bet on the first tee. His first hole-in-one was witnessed by his three sons. Bob loved his family deeply. He was an incredible father, grandfather, and friend.



Bob was predeceased by his parents; and his brother, Jack; as well as his beloved dog, Maxx. He is survived by his sons and grandchildren, Kurt, his wife, Heather, and the "grand-dogs'; Keith, his wife, Cory, and their children, Jack and Reese; Kyle, his wife, Ashley, and their children, Kyleigh and Simon; his longtime companion, Judy Markham; his sister-in-law, Linda; and his nieces, Jackie and Caralyn.



The family would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of support and love during these difficult times. We especially want to thank close family friend Brenda Pignone for all of the love and support she gave Bob and the family through this difficult time.



Donations in Bob's memory may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Vernon or to the American Red Cross.



A memorial service will be held on a date still to be determined.







