Robert Joseph "Bob" Theriault

Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Center Cemetery
Somers, CT
Robert "Bob" Joseph Theriault, 83, of Somers, entered into eternal peace on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.

Bob was born in Lawrence, Massachusetts, the son of the late Albert and Ida (Houde) Theriault. Bob was the widower of his beloved wife, Martha Theriault, who died in 2018; and he was predeceased by his sister, Agnes; and brothers, Joseph, Albert, and Richard Theriault. Bob leaves behind three brothers, Arthur, Norman, and Lee Theriault; his two sons, Mark Theriault and Robert (Chip) Theriault; his daughter, Rhonda Tingle; three step-daughters, Linda Anderson, Brenda Lutz, Paula Cecchetelli; also three sons-in law; a daughter-in-law; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

There are no calling hours.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service Saturday, Sept. 7, noon, at Center Cemetery in Somers.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3, 2019
