Robert Kenneth Clark
1951 - 2020
{ "" }
Robert Kenneth Clark was born on July 23, 1951, in Stafford Springs. He passed away peacefully on June 14, 2020.

Bobby lived a fuller life than most. After attending Eastern Connecticut State University, he traveled the world. He served our country for eight years in U.S. Air Force, where he learned to love Texas. He spent most of his life in Del Rio, Texas. His infectious laugh captured many. Bobby loved photography, writing, fossil hunting, and spending time at the family cabin in New Hampshire.

He is predeceased by his parents, Helen and Richard Clark, and his brother, James T. Clark. He is survived by four brothers, William and Katie Clark, John and Francie Clark, Lawrence Clark and Jan Denis, and Timothy and Lynn Clark; and his many nieces and nephews.

Graveside servces will be held at the Somers Center Cemetery on Saturday, July 25, at 9 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Sacred Heart Church, 307 E. Losoya St., Del Rio, TX 78840




Published in Journal Inquirer from Jul. 22 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Graveside service
09:00 AM
Somers Center Cemetery
