Robert Kowalski passed away on July 17, in West Hartford, after a visit with his family.He was born Sept. 18, 1954, in Hartford, son of the late Anthony and Charlotte (Fleming) Kowalski. Robert lived most of his life in Manchester.He left behind a daughter, Elizabeth Wheeler of Stafford Springs; two brothers, Kevin (Cathie) Kowalski of Manchester, and Anthony Kowalski of New York; two sisters, Jackie Nash of North Carolina, and Lisa (Tedd) Spoffard of Florida; and many nieces and nephews, as well as great-nieces and -nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter, Veronica; his sister, Shelia Clauson; and his parents.He enjoyed fishing and he loved going with "Donny." His love of hunting and Durkee Road will live on.The family would like to thank Karen at the Manchester housing authority for always being there. And St. Mary's Home for providing him the comfort he needed.In lieu of flowers, please head out and grab a CT Lottery scratch ticket in his honor.No services will be happening due to COVID-19.