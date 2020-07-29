1/1
Robert Kowalski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Kowalski passed away on July 17, in West Hartford, after a visit with his family.

He was born Sept. 18, 1954, in Hartford, son of the late Anthony and Charlotte (Fleming) Kowalski. Robert lived most of his life in Manchester.

He left behind a daughter, Elizabeth Wheeler of Stafford Springs; two brothers, Kevin (Cathie) Kowalski of Manchester, and Anthony Kowalski of New York; two sisters, Jackie Nash of North Carolina, and Lisa (Tedd) Spoffard of Florida; and many nieces and nephews, as well as great-nieces and -nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter, Veronica; his sister, Shelia Clauson; and his parents.

He enjoyed fishing and he loved going with "Donny." His love of hunting and Durkee Road will live on.

The family would like to thank Karen at the Manchester housing authority for always being there. And St. Mary's Home for providing him the comfort he needed.

In lieu of flowers, please head out and grab a CT Lottery scratch ticket in his honor.

No services will be happening due to COVID-19.

For online condolences please visit

www.tierneyfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Jul. 29 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved