Robert L. "Rob" Hatch, 64, of Stafford, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020.Hi, my Fire 45 friend, aka "Hedge." I want to start off by wishing you a Happy Father's Day. It's going to be a sad day, but I'm not going to be sad, I'm going to have good thoughts. Whoever said opposites attract, they hit the nail on the head. We were so different in so many ways, but we pushed forward and loved each other no matter what. We had our ups and downs, arguing over kids, vinyl siding or wood, paving the driveway or having stone, or anything else. When I look back, the arguments were so insignificant. We both had our personal issues that almost broke us up, but I think supporting each other made the marriage and our respect and love for each other stronger. I remember when you had your first heart attack when I was pregnant with Kate. You were at Johnson Memorial Hospital and I was at Rockville Hospital. I remember how upset we were that you couldn't be there with me. Remember when the nurses talked with you as I was giving birth, you were cheering me on and I could hear you saying breathe, breathe. We did the Lamaze together and I got to tell I wasn't afraid anymore. You may not have been by my side, but you were in spirit. That was the proudest moment, giving birth to our daughter. I was so surprised to see you and your mother come to see me the next day, holding Kate for the first time. I think what attracted me to you was your compassion for the people of Staffordville, and your willingness to put your life on the line going into a burning house. You dedicated your life to Stafford Fire Department No. 1 and made many, many lifelong friends along the way, not just at the firehouse, but also all your years as a 911 dispatcher. I remember when I was pregnant with Adam, you said, "Come hell or high water, I'm going to be there." We kept our toes and fingers crossed for nine months. I wish you could see the posts expressing many people's memories of you. It's all over Facebook. After reading Facebook, I'm so proud to say you're my friend. Coralie put some pictures on a flash drive and Joe is going to display it on a screen. The pictures say it all, what kind of man you grew up to be. There are pictures of your grandmother, pictures of you and your family, and our wedding, it brought tears to my eyes. There's a picture of you and Fitzy at your mom's house sitting on the couch, pictures of our kids, Adam on his tractor, you on your tractor, and pictures of your Dad. Remember Adam's tractor that he drove in the house and tore up the floors. I remember you giving him his first lawn mower from Festi's and Adam's gator with his own license plate that said Adam 1. Remember when you had your train that you and Adam would tow onto the trailer and you and Adam would go on long weekends together and you would meet all of your train friends. Adam must have been five years old. I always told you I would send you off with a bang and your services are going to be Wednesday and Thursday. I just wanted you to know how much all the firefighters did for you. I picked out a beautiful oak casket and I am having Joe engrave SFD1 on top of the casket. I ordered red and white carnations that say Fire 45. There's going to be a spray of flowers from me and Adam that says, Dad and Rob. Dave's been such a great help and so supportive. He picked out our pallbearers, he picked Brian Elton, Corey and Jeff from T.N. and Doug Racio is giving the eulogy. The three firemen are Dave Lucia, Rick Hartenstein and Roger Cheman. They're going to take you to the cemetery on top of the fire truck. They're putting the new fire truck in the procession because that was your favorite. There's going to be a fireman honor guard, T.N. honor guard, and a motor vehicle honor guard. Dave was saying that they ring a bell and there will be a bagpiper. You know what, I did that because you have a Scottish heritage, I thought you would like that. T.N. is going to give you a last call, which we will hear and will be sent nationwide. I want you to know how much your comrades loved you. I dressed you in jeans and your SFD1 T-shirt and your SFD1 hat. I noticed you had your 45-year pin hooked on and your sunglasses. I wrote in your obituary that no black or grey, or suits, casual and bright colors. We all know you weren't the formal type. We had a thunderstorm on Saturday and when the sun came out I went to St. Edward Cemetery to water the flowers and I just realized you're across from the tracks. Isn't that the coolest thing how much you love trains and now you'll get to hear the whistle when they go by. I took all your rewards and plaques and I found a model train. I grabbed your fire jacket that says Chief Engineer and I took it down to Joe's. I know you were looking forward to getting the puppy in September, but you know I'm going to name him a really special name. I found a Backus Motors business card with Fitzy's name on it. I'm going to give it to you. I gave you my wedding ring and your Ford lighter. Adam wanted you red pocketknife. I also bought you a Father's Day card. When you see Dad tell him Adam and Kate are doing well. Kate works in a hospital in Massachusetts, and Adam is going to get his driver's license. Mitchell is living it up in Port St. Lucie, Florida. He has all his Stafford friends nearby. Tell him that I got flowers in both cemeteries – Hey Dad, who would of thought I would have a green thumb. Tell Dad that you're going to be with Aunt Lena. I know he would be happy. Tom called and he's very sorry, but he can't make it. His wife is having surgery. He was very fond of your friendship and gave his heartfelt condolences. I talked with Mitchell, he can't make it because of the COVID-19. He wrote a nice post on his Facebook thanking you for being a friend. He said you got him in the firehouse and was grateful when you became his brother-in-law. He said who would have thought that us being in his wedding party and then we ended up getting married. I don't want you to worry about me and Adam, we have each other. I think Adam will grow into a fine young man, just like his Dad. I wish we had one more day, one more I love you, and one more goodbye. I'm so, so sorry that I didn't know you were upstairs all by yourself, I wish I could have held you one more time. You died too young, Rob. I love Robert and will always cherish our short time together. I want to leave you with a letter I found. To my husband, if we were never going to die, I might not hug you quite as often or as tight, or say goodbye to you as carefully if I were certain you'd come back to me. Perhaps I wouldn't value every day, every act of kindness, every laugh as much, if I knew you and I could stay forever as each other's other half. We may not have too many years before one disappears to the eternal yonder, and I can't hug or touch you anymore. Yes, of course that knowledge makes us fonder. Would I want to change things, if I could and make us both immortal? Love, I would...Wendy Lope.I love you Rob and I will think of you every day, and cherish you the rest of my life. May you have a great ride....R.I.P.He is preceded in death by his father, Maro Hatch; his sister, Debbie Czerkawski; his brother, Thomas Hatch; and his father-in-law, Benjamin A. Muzio. He is survived by his best friend, Marina (Muzio) Hatch; his loving son, Adam Hatch; his mother, Marcia (Mann) Hatch; his brother, Andrew Hatch and his wife, Alison, and their daughters, Ashley and Abigail; his sister, Coralie (Hatch) Burke and her sons, Justin Wargo and his partner, Shannon Mauro, and their daughter, Livia Wargo, Ryan Wargo; his brother-in-law, Stas Czerkawski and his son, Daniel; his brother-in-law, Mitchell Muzio; his two Aunts, Janet Breckenridge and Charlotte Barrett; many cousins, his many friends from T.N., motor vehicle, Stafford Fire Department No. 1, all his friends at Ray Serafin Ford, all his coffee buddies, and his best friend, Tom Smith, and his many friends at New England Tractor Trailer Training School.Rob's funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 11, at 10 a.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs. Calling hours are on Wednesday, June 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.Memorial donations may be made to Stafford Fire Department No. 1, P.O. Box 147, Staffordville, CT 06077.