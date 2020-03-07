Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert L. "Bob" Kenniff. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Formerly of Manchester, he began wintering in Estero in 1996 before making it his permanent home in 2004. He was born April 16, 1929, in Providence, Rhode Island, a son of the late Lester E. and Leone F. (Leighton) Kenniff. Bob was a Korean War veteran, serving in the United States Navy. He was commissioned in 1950 and retired in 1989 as Captain USNR. Bob earned his B.S. degree at Massachusetts Maritime Academy and his M.B.A. degree from Boston College- Carroll School of Management. He worked in the insurance industry with his most recent job with Aetna, Inc., where he held numerous positions including one where he ventured to Brazil to open up their South American operations. His last position was as Director of Renovations for the annex. Bob was a member of the Elks Club, as well as the Naval Reserve, Military Officers, Massachusetts Maritime Alumni, Boston College Alumni, and Aetna Retirees Associations.



Survivors include his loving daughter, Julie Fagan and her husband, Daniel, of Bolton; grandchildren, Sara and Patrick; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia J. Kenniff; daughter, Lisa A. Kenniff; and brother, Lester E. Kenniff.



Bob lead a very interesting and full life. He got to sail through Africa, start his married life in Panama and he loved telling us all the stories of his time in the service. He will be truly missed.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the .



Online condolences may be offered by visiting



www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com



Robert L. "Bob" Kenniff, 90, of Estero, Florida, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at North Collier Hospital in Naples, Florida.Formerly of Manchester, he began wintering in Estero in 1996 before making it his permanent home in 2004. He was born April 16, 1929, in Providence, Rhode Island, a son of the late Lester E. and Leone F. (Leighton) Kenniff. Bob was a Korean War veteran, serving in the United States Navy. He was commissioned in 1950 and retired in 1989 as Captain USNR. Bob earned his B.S. degree at Massachusetts Maritime Academy and his M.B.A. degree from Boston College- Carroll School of Management. He worked in the insurance industry with his most recent job with Aetna, Inc., where he held numerous positions including one where he ventured to Brazil to open up their South American operations. His last position was as Director of Renovations for the annex. Bob was a member of the Elks Club, as well as the Naval Reserve, Military Officers, Massachusetts Maritime Alumni, Boston College Alumni, and Aetna Retirees Associations.Survivors include his loving daughter, Julie Fagan and her husband, Daniel, of Bolton; grandchildren, Sara and Patrick; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia J. Kenniff; daughter, Lisa A. Kenniff; and brother, Lester E. Kenniff.Bob lead a very interesting and full life. He got to sail through Africa, start his married life in Panama and he loved telling us all the stories of his time in the service. He will be truly missed.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the .Online condolences may be offered by visiting Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations