Robert L. Ouellette

Service Information
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT
06076
(860)-684-2538
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Edward Church
55 High St.
Stafford Springs, CT
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Mount St. Benedict Cemetery
Bloomfield, CT
View Map
Obituary
Robert L. Ouellette, 83, of Stafford Springs, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019.

He was born in Caribou, Maine, son of the late Leon and Annette (Daigle) Ouellette. Bob honorably served our country in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. He retired as a sheet metal worker after being a member of the Local 40 for over 50 years. His hobbies included fishing, gardening, and taking care of his yard.

Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Joyce Ouellette; eight children, Dan Ouellette, Tina Reed, Pam Proulx and her husband, Robert, David Benton, Kevin Benton and his wife, Michelle, Cynthia Brown and her husband, Chad, Christopher Ouellette and his wife, Tina, and Jennifer Ouellette and her fiancé, Chris Mokrzecki; 18 grandchildren, Sarah, Patty, Ryan, Melissa, Mark, Mathew, Jacob, Joseph, Avery, Remi, Lauren, Cameron, Delaney, Tyler, Joshua, Alei, Jake, and Max; and his sister, Joanne Panella and her husband, Sam.

His funeral will be held Thursday, July 11, with a procession forming by 9 a.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Edward Church, 55 High St., Stafford Springs. Burial with military honors will follow in Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield.

Calling hours are Wednesday, July 10, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.

For online condolences or directions, visit

www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from July 9 to July 13, 2019
