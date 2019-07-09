|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert L. Ouellette.
|
|
|
|
Stafford Springs, CT
06076
|
|
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
|
51 E Main St
|
Stafford Springs,
CT
06076
|
Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
View Map
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
|
51 E Main St
|
Stafford Springs,
CT
06076
|
Mass of Christian Burial
View Map
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
|
Burial
Following Services
View Map
Mount St. Benedict Cemetery
Robert L. Ouellette, 83, of Stafford Springs, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019.
He was born in Caribou, Maine, son of the late Leon and Annette (Daigle) Ouellette. Bob honorably served our country in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. He retired as a sheet metal worker after being a member of the Local 40 for over 50 years. His hobbies included fishing, gardening, and taking care of his yard.
Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Joyce Ouellette; eight children, Dan Ouellette, Tina Reed, Pam Proulx and her husband, Robert, David Benton, Kevin Benton and his wife, Michelle, Cynthia Brown and her husband, Chad, Christopher Ouellette and his wife, Tina, and Jennifer Ouellette and her fiancé, Chris Mokrzecki; 18 grandchildren, Sarah, Patty, Ryan, Melissa, Mark, Mathew, Jacob, Joseph, Avery, Remi, Lauren, Cameron, Delaney, Tyler, Joshua, Alei, Jake, and Max; and his sister, Joanne Panella and her husband, Sam.
His funeral will be held Thursday, July 11, with a procession forming by 9 a.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Edward Church, 55 High St., Stafford Springs. Burial with military honors will follow in Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield.
Calling hours are Wednesday, July 10, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.
For online condolences or directions, visit
www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from July 9 to July 13, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|