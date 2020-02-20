Guest Book View Sign Service Information Burke-Fortin Funeral Home 76 Prospect Street Rockville , CT 06066-3226 (860)-875-5490 Visitation 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Burke-Fortin Funeral Home 76 Prospect Street Rockville , CT 06066-3226 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Bernard's Church 25 St. Bernard Terrace Rockville , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert M. Hasselberger, 54, of Ellington passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.



He was born Sept. 10, 1965, in Mount Vernon, New York, the son of William and Beverly (Kelley) Hasselberger. Besides his parents, he is survived by his three children, Ryan, Alex, and Emily Hasselberger of Vernon; and his brother, John Hasselberger and his wife, Julie. He is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles. All whom he loved very much.



Bob was a loving and devoted father. He was a huge supporter of his kids' activities. Every baseball game, dance competition, or hockey game, he was there happy to support. Bob found positive purpose out of his disability, caused by a stroke earlier in his life. When he could no longer return to his successful career at CIGNA, he became a member of the UConn Aphasia Group. He went on to create the "Advancing Aphasia Rehabilitation Fund" at UConn to provide resources for people with mild aphasia. He volunteered at Mt. Sinai Stroke Clinic in Hartford, helping and encouraging other stroke patients to stay positive and not give up. He became an inspiration and role model to those he helped. He kept himself busy, by helping others. He will remain a positive inspiration for those he left behind. He will truly be missed.



Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 1 to 4 p.m., on Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St., Rockville.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 24, at St. Bernard Church, 25 St. Bernard Terrace, Rockville. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery, Rockville.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to The Advancing Aphasia Research Fund at



https://uconn.edu/aphasia



or checks may be made payable to The UConn Foundation, Inc. with a memo of 23374 and mailed to Jennifer Mozeiko, 2 Alethia Drive, U-1085, Storrs, CT 06269.



