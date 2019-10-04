Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert M. Weintraub. View Sign Service Information Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield 88 Columbia Street Wakefield , RI 02879 (401)-783-7271 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert M. Weintraub, of West Kingston, Rhode Island, unexpectedly passed away on Sept. 28, 2019, at the age of 65. He was a loving father, loyal friend, and proud business owner.



Robert was born in New York City and was a resident of Manchester for the first 30 years of his life. He attended the Kingswood Oxford School in West Hartford, Manchester High School, and Manchester Community College. Before moving to Rhode Island, Robert raised his beloved children Melanie and Jonathan in Marlborough, Massachusetts, with their mother Linda Weintraub. Robert was a determined entrepreneur whose role model was his father. He began his 50-year career in the building maintenance and facilities services industry at the age of 14. The day after his 18th birthday, Robert incorporated his first business, Quality Maintenance Services in Manchester. In the last few decades of his life, he was president and CEO of Servus United States Corp., which serviced iconic buildings in major cities across the East Coast. Robert always attributed his success to the hard work of his employees who demonstrated their loyalty with an average 20-year tenure. To no one's surprise, Rob's first comment upon entering a building was always in respect to its cleanliness. He had an unforgettable sense of humor, an infectious laugh, and his family fondly referred to him as "self-amused" since he always was the first to laugh at his own jokes. He enjoyed boating, skiing, sunrise rides on his motorcycle, and spending time on the beaches of Rhode Island and Saint Martin. Although he was never the adventurous type, he had all of the gear and modes of transportation required to go anywhere at any time. Friends and family meant the world to him. He loved visiting the University of Michigan to see his daughter Melanie, and he was his son Jonathan's Special Olympics basketball strategist. Later in his life, he was warmly welcomed into the McAloon family.



Robert is survived by his loving partner, Kerrie McAloon of West Kingston; his two children Melanie and Jonathan Weintraub; his brother and wife Daniel and Halina Weintraub and their son Joshua; his brother and partner Richard Weintraub and Donna Manning; his niece Stephanie Weintraub and her daughter Madelyn; and his cousins Blaine and Caitlin Fisher. He was predeceased by his parents Aaron and Helen Weintraub of Manchester; his brother Bruce Weintraub; and his cousin June Barnett.



The family is hosting a private event to celebrate his life.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to



Thrive empowers youth and adults with developmental disabilities. The organization has given his son Jonathan and his friends great life experiences and opportunities to shine in their community.



