1/1
Robert Malcolm Hull
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Malcolm Hull, 85, of Sun City Center, Florida, died Nov. 11, 2020.

Bob was born in Boston and lived in Somers for 60 years. He had a Master's Degree from American International College and a graduate of Connecticut State Police Academy. Bob retired as a lieutenant of the Connecticut State Police after 22 years of service. Bob retired as Director of Loss Prevention of FINAST and Edwards Supermarkets. He lectured in Criminal Justice Studies at Tuxnis Community College for 10 years. He enjoyed playing golf, traveling, model railroading, ballroom dancing and billiards.

Survivors include Bob's wife of 64 years, Judy; children, Pam (Fred) Stein, Cindy (Steve) Patterson, Jim (Kim) Hull; grandchildren, Christina Maney, Jessica Pince, Kaitlin Maney, Lindsay Martello, Angela Schutzman, Michael Hull, Erin Hull; and 25 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Padre Pio Foundation of America, 463 Main St., Cromwell, CT 06416, or the Alzheimer's Association.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 21 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved