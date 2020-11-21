Robert Malcolm Hull, 85, of Sun City Center, Florida, died Nov. 11, 2020.
Bob was born in Boston and lived in Somers for 60 years. He had a Master's Degree from American International College and a graduate of Connecticut State Police Academy. Bob retired as a lieutenant of the Connecticut State Police after 22 years of service. Bob retired as Director of Loss Prevention of FINAST and Edwards Supermarkets. He lectured in Criminal Justice Studies at Tuxnis Community College for 10 years. He enjoyed playing golf, traveling, model railroading, ballroom dancing and billiards.
Survivors include Bob's wife of 64 years, Judy; children, Pam (Fred) Stein, Cindy (Steve) Patterson, Jim (Kim) Hull; grandchildren, Christina Maney, Jessica Pince, Kaitlin Maney, Lindsay Martello, Angela Schutzman, Michael Hull, Erin Hull; and 25 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Padre Pio Foundation of America, 463 Main St., Cromwell, CT 06416, or the Alzheimer's Association
.