Robert "Bob" Martin Visny, 89, of Coventry, passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 surrounded by family. He was the beloved husband of the late Wilma (Scott) Visny who passed away in 2014.He is survived by his daughter Martine Lehmann and her husband, Prescott, grandsons Joshua Lehmann and (Kellyann Cox), Scott Visny and Lisa, granddaughters Stephanie, Kelly, Amanda, and great-grandchildren Morgan, Jacob, Jasmine, Brianna, Ava Aden and Zander. He was predeceased by his son, Stephen, and sisters, Elizabeth and Clara.Born at Manchester Hospital on July 22, 1931, the son of the late John Martin and Lena (Goehring) Visny, Bob grew up on his family's Coventry dairy farm. Bob attended a one-room schoolhouse in his youth and was a member of the last class to graduate from the Brick School in 1945. A beloved educator who forged lasting friendships with hundreds of students, Bob taught sixth grade for 32 years at the Washington and Verplanck Schools in Manchester. In 1960 Bob and Wilma purchased fifty acres in Coventry, the site of the Hickory Ridge Tree Farm. A visit to Hickory Ridge is a lasting holiday memory for hundreds of loyal families and friends.Bob was active in numerous organizations including the Connecticut Christmas Tree Growers Association, Connecticut Forest and Parks Association, and Project Learning Tree. He was a member of the Eastern CT Forest Land Owners Association, Last Green Valley, and the Coventry Agriculture Committee. Bob was a member of the North Coventry Volunteer Fire Association for 50 years, Historical Society, Center Cemetery Association, American Legion, and the Uriel Lodge No. 24 AF & AM and the Second Congregation Church.Bob's high school motto, "Always ready with a smile, quick to do a thing worthwhile" was true of him his entire life. A generous and thoughtful man, he leaves a legacy of kindness and service to others.The Visny family thanks Dr. Katz and his staff Janet and Chris, Dr. Khanna and Dr. Bandyopadhyay for the excellent care they provided to Bob.Donations in Bob's memory can be made to: North Coventry Volunteer Fire Department (3427 Main St., Coventry, CT 06238), Connecticut Christmas Tree Growers Association (304 Parker Ave. Meriden, CT 06450) or the Second Congregational Church (1746 Boston Turnpike, Coventry, CT 06238).Due to Covid restrictions, services will be private. The family hopes to honor Bob's memory at a future date when conditions permit. For online condolences please visit: