Born in Brooklyn, New York, he was the son of the late Abraham and Anna (Morris) Stone. He served in the Armored Engineers of the 10th Armored Division, European Theater, during World War II. Robert graduated from the Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania, in 1947 and had a successful career as a builder in Manchester, Glastonbury, East Hartford, and Bloomfield. He was an Incorporator of the Savings Bank of Manchester and served on its Board of Directors for many years. He also served on the Town of Manchester Board of Directors from 1962 to 1966.



He leaves his wife of 70 years, Blanche Packer Stone; his sister, Elizabeth Ellis of Manchester; his son, Jeffrey Stone of New York, New York; his daughter, Amy Stone of Groton; three grandchildren; and one great-grandson.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Beth Sholom B'nai Israel, 400 Middle Turnpike East, Manchester, with Rabbi Randall J. Konisburg officiating. Interment will follow in Temple Beth Shalom Memorial Park, Autumn Street, Manchester.



Following the internment, the family will receive relatives and friends at 43 Butternut Road, Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Robert Stone and Blanche Stone Trust at Beth Sholom B'nai Israel or Avow Foundation, Naples, Florida.



Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford.



