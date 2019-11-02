Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert N. Irish Jr.. View Sign Service Information Somers Funeral Home 354 Main Street Somers , CT 06071 (860)-749-8413 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Somers Funeral Home 354 Main Street Somers , CT 06071 View Map Service 11:00 AM Somers Funeral Home 354 Main Street Somers , CT 06071 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert N. Irish, Jr., of Somers, beloved husband of 21 years to the late Elaine A. Irish, entered into eternal rest with his family at his side on Oct. 30, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford.



Better known around town as Bob or Bobby, he was born in Stafford, on June 24, 1940, the son of the late Robert N. Irish, Sr. and Annie (Kie) Irish. Bob was a lifelong resident of Somers and known to so many as a result of his mother's seasonal Halloween business known as "The Spook House.' During his working years he was a forklift operator at Emhart in Windsor, a security guard at Burlington Coat Factory in Enfield and retired after many years as the lead custodian at Green Meadows School in Hampden, Massachusetts. His greatest passion in life was singing and playing country music on his guitar and was best known as "Bobby Cash" among his friends that he regularly entertained at the Hampden . One of his prized possessions was his 1999 Ford Mustang, which he loved to drive with the top down any chance that he had. While at home in Somers he loved to feed and watch the wildlife in his backyard and sit by his pond. He was an avid fisherman and often joked that he would stock his pond full of trout so he'd be able to catch a fish every day. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and old western movies with dear friends, was deeply patriotic and loved his country.



Bob is survived by his loving daughter, Lisa Guertin and her husband, Shawn of Rhode Island; his stepdaughters Tammie Shah and her husband, Usmani of Connecticut, Janet LaCross and her partner, Michele Mengel of Pennsylvania, Lorrie Marquis and her husband, David of Florida; his stepson Steven LaCross of Connecticut; his grandchildren, Kyle Southwick, Kristen Southwick, Samuel Guertin, Abbe Guertin, Annie Gregoire, Thaira Shah, Carl Usher, Jr., Mark Demski, Sheena Brouillard, Brandon Hughes; and many nieces, nephews and close friends, especially his friends at the Hampden that he thought of as family. In addition to his wife, Elaine, he was predeceased by his loving and devoted sisters, Arlene Caputo, Myrtle Pixley, and Shirley Dickson; his daughter, Holly Irish Gregoire; his son, Robert W. Irish; his grandsons, Chris Demski and Darrell LaCross; and his former wife and friend ,Deborah Moody Irish Hughes.



