Ivanoff



Robert N. "Bob" Ivanoff, 66, entered into eternal rest Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Baystate Medical Center.



Born in New York City, New York, he lived most of his life in Enfield and was a graduate of Enrico Fermi High School. He also was a graduate of Manchester Community College, and attended Eastern Connecticut State University. Bob worked for 37 years at Electro-Methods Inc. in South Windsor as a First-Piece Inspector. In earlier years, he was a Boy Scout leader of Troop 888 and a goalie coach for several boys and girls youth ice hockey organizations. Bob's favorite pastime was fly-fishing on the beautiful Farmington River with the "Farmington River Trout Bums," a group of special friends who he loved dearly. He was very much admired for his skill on the river and had mastered the art of fly tying. He also enjoyed mountain biking with his co-workers from EMI, spending time with family and friends, and had a passion for cooking and grilling. He was an avid outdoorsman all his life.



He was predeceased by his father, Aleg Ivanoff; his father-in-law, Ralph Isherwood; and a niece, Tanya Ivanoff.



He leaves his beloved wife of 36 years, Karen A. (Isherwood) Ivanoff; a son and his wife, Nick and Sarah Ivanoff of South Windsor; a daughter, Alyssa Ivanoff, and her fiancé, Justin LaBreck, of Enfield; his mother, Charlotte (Montemarano) Ivanoff of Enfield; two sisters and their husbands, Gail and Joe Kaplan of Southwick, Massachusetts, and Karen and Rob Dibiase of Enfield; a brother and his wife, Rich and Heather Ivanoff of Enfield; three brothers-in-laws, Andrew and his wife, Karen Isherwood, of South Windsor, Dan and his wife, Maureen Isherwood, and David Isherwood, all of Enfield; and his mother-in-law, May Isherwood of Enfield. Bob leaves behind his beloved nieces and nephews, Madison, Cameron, Megan, Brian, Ryan, Jason, and Stephen. He dearly loved his aunts, uncles, and many cousins. He will be greatly missed.



The funeral will be Saturday, Aug. 31, at 10:30 a.m. at the Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road. The burial will be private.



Calling hours are at the funeral home Friday, Aug. 30, from 4 to 8 p.m.



