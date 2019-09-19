Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





He was born Sept. 24, 1927, in Milton, Massachusetts, to the late John and Agnes (Shea) Glennon. He proudly served in the Army Air Corps during WWII. He was a faithful and active parishioner at the former Sacred Heart Church in Vernon.



Robert is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Monique and Jon Evans of Canyon Lake, California; a son and daughter-in-law, Patrick and Christina of Dana Point, California; grandchildren, Denise and her husband, Gary Blanchard, Jon Ryan Evans and his wife, Ashley, Mathew Evans and his wife, Nicole, and Lauren and her husband, Brandon Williamson, Manon Glennon, Alanna Glennon, Isaac Gonzales, Elijah Gonzales, Robert Glennon, and River Glennon; great-grandchildren, Jake, Brady, Kylie, Parker, Jack, Remy, Rhett, Claire, and Ryan; and his brother, Richard Glennon of New Hampshire. Robert was predeceased by his beloved wife, Constance, of 52 years who passed away in 2008.



Relatives and friends may join the family on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 11 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial (please meet directly at church) at Blessed Sacrament Parish-St. Bernard, 25 St. Bernard Terrace, Rockville. Burial will follow at Valley Falls Cemetery, Vernon.



Robert P. Glennon, 91, of Sun City, California, formerly of Vernon, died on Aug. 23, 2019.

