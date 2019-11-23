Robert P. Oldread, 81, of Suffield, beloved husband of Jennine M. Oldread, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born Feb. 19, 1938, in Holyoke, Massachusetts, son of the late Edward and Mary (Curtin) Oldread, Robert served in the U.S. Army. Robert owned and operated Mechanical Plastics for 15 years before retiring in 2005. He was an active parishioner of Sacred Heart Church, Suffield, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, bingo, taking part in many of the activities the Suffield Senior Center had to offer, and going to Dan Kane concerts.
Besides Jennine, his wife of 58 years, he is survived by a daughter, Robin Oldread; many nieces and nephews; and his dog, Samantha. He was predeceased by his two brothers, James and David Oldread.
His family will receive friends Tuesday, Nov. 26, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home, 443 East St. N. (Route 159), Suffield, followed by a memorial Mass at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, Suffield.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Sacred Heart Church, 446 Mountain Road, Suffield, CT 06078, or to , 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, 2019