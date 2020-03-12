Robert P. "Ziggy" Zigmond, 68, of Vernon passed away at home on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
He was born May 16, 1951, in Rockville to the late Francis J. and Mary (Tarcha) Zigmond. He was an avid classic car fan and loved to go to the beach with his buddies. Bob attended both UConn and University of Hartford and earned his bachelor's degree. He worked for many years in sales at Philip Morris USA, Gerber Scientific, Standard Register, Shop Rite, and most recently at Fed Ex in Willington.
He is survived by his twin brother, Raymond Zigmond and his wife, Judi; his sisters, Lorraine Johnston and Carolyn Jones; many nieces and nephews who he was very fond of. Bob was very kind and considerate and will be missed dearly by his family who he was very close to. Besides his parents, Bob is predeceased by his brother, Edward; his niece, Wendy Canfield; and his brothers-in-law, Ralph Johnston and Trevor Jones; and his faithful companion, his cat named "Cat."
Bob's family would like to thank Dr. Joy deMarcadia and staff at Hartford Healthcare, especially Amanda Brill.
Memorial donations may be made to APDA (Parkinsons), suite 16, 35 Talcotville Road, Vernon, CT 06066.
Relatives and friends may join the family on Sunday, March 15, from 1 to 3 p.m., at Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St., Rockville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, March 16, at 11 a.m. (Please meet at church) at St. Matthews Church, 111 Tolland Green, Tolland. Burial will follow at St. Edward Cemetery, Stafford Springs.
