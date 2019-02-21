Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert S. Lawrence. View Sign

Robert S. Lawrence, 71, of Manchester, the beloved husband of 46 years of Doreen Elizabeth (Pillard) Lawrence, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at his home.



Born in Hartford, he was the son of the late Stephen and Mary-Katherine (McVeigh) Lawrence and had lived in Manchester his whole life. He was a graduate of East Catholic High School and received his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Hartford. He had retired from The Hartford after more than 30 years. Bob enjoyed his hobbies - trains, boating, camping, and cars. An avid car enthusiast, he was a member of the Corvette Club and the proud owner of the most American car ever made, his '55 Chevy Bel Air.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Erin Shemanskis and her husband, Rich, of Manchester, Jared Lawrence and his wife, Nicole, of Coventry, and Bridget Tanner and her husband, Ryan, of Coventry; his grandchildren, R.J., Ryanne, Kyle, and Evan Shemanskis, and Hayden, Mackenzie, and Travis Tanner; several nieces and nephews; and his furry companion, the "damn dog that outlived him," Cooper. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his infant son, Sean Robert.



Bob's family would like to offer a special note of thanks to the doctors and staff of the DeQuattro Cancer Center for the compassion and care: it meant the world to them.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, Feb. 23, at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Assumption, 29 Adams St. South, Manchester, followed by burial in St. James Cemetery.



Family and friends may call at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester, Friday, Feb. 22, from 4 to 7 p.m.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, 555 Long Wharf Drive, New Haven, CT 06511, or the DeQuattro Cancer Center, 100 Haynes St., Manchester, CT 06040.



