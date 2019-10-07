Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert S. Rubner. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert S. Rubner, 64, of Tolland, formerly of Enfield, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.



Born in Springfield on Dec. 25, 1954, he was the son of the late Robert and Sally Ann (Mortberg) Rubner and grew up in Enfield, graduating from Enfield High School in 1973. Bob worked for Pratt & Whitney for over 30 years, retiring in 2010. He was a car enthusiast and has owned many classic cars over the years including Corvettes and a Mustang. Bob loved NASCAR - you didn't want to bother Bob on raceday. Bob loved a good prime rib and wouldn't hesitate to tackle the biggest lobster in the tank. Bob was a devoted son, loving brother and uncle, and caring friend to so many who will miss him dearly.



He will be lovingly remembered by his three siblings and their spouses, Craig Rubner and his wife, Dawn, of Dresden, Maine, Sharon Torrey of Enfield, Scott Rubner and his wife, Betty, of Enfield; six nieces; three nephews; and 10 great-nieces and –nephews who loved him and had great fun with him; and his cat, Nightmare, who kept things interesting for Bob.



We would like to thank Liz and Companions and Homemakers who made Bob's life and ours so much more comfortable.



His family and friends will celebrate his life on Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield, with a memorial service at 7 p.m. Burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to .



For online condolences, visit



