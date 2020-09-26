Robert "Bob" Shannon, 91, of Windsor Locks, loving husband of Katherine L. "Kay" (Scaglia) Shannon for 65 years, passed away on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, with his family by his side.Born in Hartford, Bob was the son of the late Frank and Irene (Sawe) Shannon. He attended local schools in Hartford and after high school, he proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was employed by United Technologies and Kaman Aerospace Corp. from which he retired in 1994. In his younger years, he played both professional and semi-pro baseball. In 1950, Bob signed a minor league contract with the former Philadelphia Athletics. He had a brief stint with the Bristol Owls of the Colonial League. Bob and his wife Kay enjoyed traveling as well as spending summer months at their beach house in Narragansett, Rhode Island, and winters in Tampa, Florida, where they frequented the New York Yankees at spring training.In addition to his beloved wife, Kay, he is survived by three daughters and their spouses, Linda Pescatello and her husband David of Wethersfield, Karen O'Brien and her husband Timothy, Corinne Fahey and her husband Paul all of Windsor Locks; his six loving grandchildren, Matthew O'Brien and his wife Lauren of Natick, Massachusetts, Kevin O'Brien and his fiancée Amanda Grimaldi of Rocky Hill, Shannon Pescatello and her fiancé John Staher of Manhattan, New York, Conor Pescatello of Wethersfield, Katie Fahey of Windsor Locks, Stephanie Fahey, and Kyle Whelan of Ludlow, Massachusetts; three great-grandsons, Sean, Noah, and Jackson O'Brien of Natick, Massachusetts; his sister, Ann Kennedy and her husband Albert of Simsbury.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at St. Robert Bellarmine Church of St. Mary Gate of Heaven Parish, 52 S. Elm St., Windsor Locks. (Please meet at church.) Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face coverings and social distancing are required for all visitors attending Mass. Committal with military honors will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. There are no calling hours.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bear Den Project, 37 Arch Road, Claremont, NH 03743.To leave online condolences, please visitwww.Windsorlocks