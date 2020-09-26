1/1
Robert "Bob" Shannon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" Shannon, 91, of Windsor Locks, loving husband of Katherine L. "Kay" (Scaglia) Shannon for 65 years, passed away on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, with his family by his side.

Born in Hartford, Bob was the son of the late Frank and Irene (Sawe) Shannon. He attended local schools in Hartford and after high school, he proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was employed by United Technologies and Kaman Aerospace Corp. from which he retired in 1994. In his younger years, he played both professional and semi-pro baseball. In 1950, Bob signed a minor league contract with the former Philadelphia Athletics. He had a brief stint with the Bristol Owls of the Colonial League. Bob and his wife Kay enjoyed traveling as well as spending summer months at their beach house in Narragansett, Rhode Island, and winters in Tampa, Florida, where they frequented the New York Yankees at spring training.

In addition to his beloved wife, Kay, he is survived by three daughters and their spouses, Linda Pescatello and her husband David of Wethersfield, Karen O'Brien and her husband Timothy, Corinne Fahey and her husband Paul all of Windsor Locks; his six loving grandchildren, Matthew O'Brien and his wife Lauren of Natick, Massachusetts, Kevin O'Brien and his fiancée Amanda Grimaldi of Rocky Hill, Shannon Pescatello and her fiancé John Staher of Manhattan, New York, Conor Pescatello of Wethersfield, Katie Fahey of Windsor Locks, Stephanie Fahey, and Kyle Whelan of Ludlow, Massachusetts; three great-grandsons, Sean, Noah, and Jackson O'Brien of Natick, Massachusetts; his sister, Ann Kennedy and her husband Albert of Simsbury.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at St. Robert Bellarmine Church of St. Mary Gate of Heaven Parish, 52 S. Elm St., Windsor Locks. (Please meet at church.) Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face coverings and social distancing are required for all visitors attending Mass. Committal with military honors will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bear Den Project, 37 Arch Road, Claremont, NH 03743.

To leave online condolences, please visit

www.Windsorlocks

funeralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Sep. 26 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Church of St. Mary Gate of Heaven Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Windsor Locks Funeral Home
441 Spring Street
Windsor Locks, CT 06096
(860) 623-3498
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved