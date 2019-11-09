Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert "Bob" Sheaffer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





He was born on April 21, 1937, in Springfield, and for 51 years, he was a proud member of the Professional Golfers Association of America. He served as an assistant golf professional at Ellington Ridge Country Club from 1964 until his retirement on Dec. 31, 2002, at which time the club honored him by naming him assistant professional emeritus. In 2001, in further recognition of Bob's service, the club established the Bob Sheaffer Annual Putting Contest. In 1992, the Connecticut section PGA named Bob its Assistant Professional of the Year and also bestowed upon him the Horton



He was predeceased by his parents, Roberta (Booth) Sheaffer and Elmer Sheaffer; his brother, Elmer Sheaffer Jr.; his sister, Sandra Reyome; and his nephew, Raphael J. Reyome Jr. He is survived by his nephews and nieces, Robert Reyome, Father John Sheaffer, Scott Sheaffer, Kelly Kennedy, and Tracy Beaulieu; several grandnieces and grandnephews; his dear friends, Guy and Patricia Brenan; and many members and fellow employees of Ellington Ridge Country Club for whom and with whom he worked for over 50 years.



Bob will be remembered for his dedication, loyalty, and good nature. His passing truly marks the end of an era.



Robert "Bob" Sheaffer of Rockville, passed away on Oct. 28, 2019.He was born on April 21, 1937, in Springfield, and for 51 years, he was a proud member of the Professional Golfers Association of America. He served as an assistant golf professional at Ellington Ridge Country Club from 1964 until his retirement on Dec. 31, 2002, at which time the club honored him by naming him assistant professional emeritus. In 2001, in further recognition of Bob's service, the club established the Bob Sheaffer Annual Putting Contest. In 1992, the Connecticut section PGA named Bob its Assistant Professional of the Year and also bestowed upon him the Horton Smith Award for professional development. He also achieved the half century membership with the PGA of America. Bob was proud of Ellington Ridge Country Club and was a loyal and dedicated employee. After his retirement, because of his devotion to the club and its members, he continued to work on a part0time basis through April 2012. He was beloved by his fellow employees and the members of the club whom he considered to be his extended family.He was predeceased by his parents, Roberta (Booth) Sheaffer and Elmer Sheaffer; his brother, Elmer Sheaffer Jr.; his sister, Sandra Reyome; and his nephew, Raphael J. Reyome Jr. He is survived by his nephews and nieces, Robert Reyome, Father John Sheaffer, Scott Sheaffer, Kelly Kennedy, and Tracy Beaulieu; several grandnieces and grandnephews; his dear friends, Guy and Patricia Brenan; and many members and fellow employees of Ellington Ridge Country Club for whom and with whom he worked for over 50 years.Bob will be remembered for his dedication, loyalty, and good nature. His passing truly marks the end of an era. Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 9 to Nov. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close