Robert Sinkus, 88 of South Windsor, beloved husband of the late Athlene (Spencer) Sinkus, died peacefully on Nov. 26, 2019, at Manchester Memorial Hospital.
He was born on May 25, 1931, in Brooklyn, New York, son of the late Joseph and Mary Evelyn (Wells) Sinkus. Robert grew up in Brooklyn and went on to graduate from Ohio State University. He served our country during the Korean War with the U.S. Air Force. He moved to Connecticut and began his career as an electrical engineer for Pratt & Whitney in 1961. He was married to Athlene Spencer on April 4, 1954, and together they moved to South Windsor. He retired from Pratt & Whitney in 1991 after 31 years of service.
Robert is survived by his daughter, Melissa Sinkus and her husband, David Stewart, of Aurora, Colorado; and two grandchildren, Tyler and Madison Hopkins. He was predeceased by his wife, Athlene, and his son, Terrence R. Sinkus.
Funeral services and burial are private at the request of his family. Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has care of the arrangements.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 3 to Dec. 7, 2019