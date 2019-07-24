Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home 399 White Plains Road Trumbull , CT 06611 (203)-372-6543 Memorial Gathering 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home 399 White Plains Road Trumbull , CT 06611 View Map Funeral Mass 12:00 PM St. Catherine of Siena Church 220 Shelton Road Trumbull , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert "Rob" Temple Batchelder, age 63, of Trumbull, passed away peacefully July 18, 2019, in his home surrounded by his wife and loving family.



He was born in Hartford to the late Robert W. and Lorraine L. Batchelder. He was predeceased by his brother, Brian J. Batchelder. He graduated cum laude from Boston University. Rob held many senior positions within the Technology Industry most notably for IBM, Blue Wolf, Cisco Systems, Salesforce, Gartner, and SNET. Between 2002 and 2007 Rob was founder and independent consultant for Relevance, Business Real-Time Network (BRN). Rob was an Eagle Scout, also having held the position of chairman, National Eagle Scout Association Committee for Boy Scouts of America for the Connecticut Yankee Council from 2014 to 2017. From 2014 to 2018 Rob assisted his wife each New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square hosting families.



Rob is survived by his beloved wife, Rosemary Cook Batchelder; his devoted stepdaughter, Michelle Muniz and her husband, Alberto; his cherished granddaughter, Mia Rose Muniz; his brother, John A. Batchelder; his sister, Megan C. Batchelder; sister-in-law, Cindy E. Batchelder, Kathleen Ciarelli, Melinda Guida, Carolyn Diognardi, Eileen Ushchak, Barbara Cook; and brother-in-law, Thomas Cook; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews, too many to list but wish to acknowledge.



Friends and family are invited to attend his funeral services Saturday, Aug. 10. A gathering to reminisce will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, Inc., 399 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Immediately to follow with Mass at noon at St. Catherine of Siena Church, located at 220 Shelton Road, Trumbull.



Memorial contributions may be made to ECAA, Esophageal Cancer Awareness Association



www.ecaware.org



or the Connecticut Yankee Council (BSA)



www.ctyankee.org



