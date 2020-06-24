Robert W. MacKenn, 76, of Vernon died peacefully at home with his wife by his side.Robert was born on April 19, 1944, in Port Monmouth, New Jersey, the son of Emil and Helen MacKenn.Robert is survived by his wife, Monica; his sons, Tim MacKenn and his wife, Meghan, of Tolland, and Mark MacKenn and his wife, Michelle, of Vernon; his stepchildren, Diana Wind of Glastonbury, and Bryan Ouellette and his wife, Terri, of Vernon; his grandchildren, Jack MacKenn, Aaron MacKenn, and Anna MacKenn. He also leaves his two brothers, Don MacKenn and his wife, Janice, of New Jersey, and Stephen MacKenn and his wife, Lily, of Washington; and his sister-in-law, Mickey MacKenn. He was predeceased by his brother, Jack MacKenn.Funeral services and burial will be private.Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guest book, please visit