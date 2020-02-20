Robert W. Mauro, 39, of Enfield, passed away suddenly on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at his home.
Born in Hartford on May 27, 1980, he was the son of Antonio and Doris (Montminy) Mauro and grew up in Somers, graduating from Somers High School in 1998. He went on to further his education by receiving his bachelor's degree from UConn and his MBA from UHart. He worked as a chemical engineer for several area firms before working for Tremco. His passion in life was his two daughters and loved every minute he spent with them.
Besides his parents, Antonio and Doris Mauro of Conway, South Carolina; he leaves his two beloved daughters, Isla and Daphne Mauro of Tolland; two brothers, Jeffrey Mauro of Boynton Beach, Florida and James Mauro of Enfield; his grandmother, Shirley Mauro of Plymouth, Massachusetts; and several aunts and uncles.
His family will receive friends on Friday, Feb. 21, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a fund the family is setting up for his daughters' education. Check back for more details.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24, 2020