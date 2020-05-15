Robert W. Simler, 87, of Manchester, died peacefully at Manchester Memorial Hospital on April 17, 2020.He was the son of the late Edith Schoenborn Simler and William Simler. He leaves close family and friend, Wendy LeGault and Marilyn and Rick Rummel.Bob was an Army Korean War veteran. He retired after 32 years from Hartford Fire Ins. An avid race fan, weekly for years in seat 25-1 and in the pits at Stafford Speedway, also Riverside and Thompson.Burial will be private at his request.Online condolences at