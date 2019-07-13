Robert "Bob" W. Waterman, beloved husband of Gloria (Torrey) Waterman for 54 years, entered into eternal peace on Monday, July 1, 2019, in Florida with his family by his side.
Born in Laconia, New Hampshire, he was raised in Brentwood, New Hampshire. He lived in the Broad Brook section of East Windsor before moving to Enfield in 1971 where he and Gloria raised their family. A Vietnam veteran, he served his country honorably in the U.S. Army. Following his service, Bob worked at Pratt & Whitney as an engineer retiring in 1998 and enjoyed wintering in Florida. He loved touring on his motorcycles, camping, fishing, hunting, NASCAR, target shooting and football. A true motorcycle enthusiast, he was a founder of the New England Moto Guzzi Club. He was a member of the Elks Club, German Club, East Windsor Society for Detecting Horse Thieves and Robbers, past president and life member of the East Windsor Sportsman's Club. Bob's love for his family and his engaging presence at every activity will be deeply missed.
Besides his wife Gloria, he leaves his son Bob Waterman Jr. and his wife, Diane of Enfield, his daughter Terry McLaughlin and husband, Gerry of Glen Ellyn, Illinois; his granddaughter Emily McLaughlin of Glen Ellyn; three brothers, Russell, Dick, Dan; and three sisters, Judy, Dotty, and Sally. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Bob's family will receive relatives and friends from 11 a.m. to noon with a Celebration of Life immediately following on Sunday, July 21, at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd. Enfield. Burial will be private.
Donations in Bob's memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.
