Robert William Reynolds Sr. (1933 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Condolences to the Reynolds family."
    - Dave Lemieux
  • "To the Reynolds family. My heart is sad to lose such a..."
    - Alicia Riley
Service Information
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT
06082
(860)-749-2244
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:30 AM
Holy Family Church
Enfield, CT
Obituary
Robert William Reynolds Sr., 86, of Enfield, passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.

Born in Hartford, July 20, 1933, he was the son of the late Joseph W. and Margaret (Callahan) Reynolds. Robert served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War, being honorably discharged as a Sergeant in 1956. He went on to work for 41 years as a computer specialist for Aetna Life and Casualty. Robert married Bernice Brown Feb. 12, 1955, and they enjoyed 60 years of marriage until Bernice's passing in 2015. Bob and Bernice were longtime communicants of Holy Family Church in Enfield. Bob was an avid Yankees and Giants fan, enjoyed building airplane models, and trains.

He leaves to cherish his memory his four loving children, Susan Reynolds of Enfield, Robert Reynolds Jr. and his wife, Kate, of Colchester, Jackie Viens and her husband, Larry, of Agawam, Massachusetts, and Ann Lemieux and her husband, Bob, of Somers; his cherished grandchildren, Rob Reynolds, Laura Reynolds, Brianna Viens, Nate Lemieux, and Kenny Lemieux Sr.; and his four great-grandchildren, Jayden Barnes, Maeve Lemieux, Kenny Lemieux Jr., and Ava Lemieux. He was predeceased by his brothers, James and Joseph Reynolds; and his sister, Marcella Larabee.

His family will receive friends Tuesday, Aug. 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.

His funeral service will begin Wednesday, Aug. 14, with a procession beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:30 a.m. at Holy Family Church, Enfield. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Patrick King Street Cemetery, Enfield.

Memorial donations may be made to Beacon Hospice, 111 Founders Plaza, Suite 1803, East Hartford, CT 06108.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2019
