Robert "Bob" Zalewski, 66, of Vernon, passed away quietly on May 10, 2020, at Hartford Hospital after a short fight with pancreatic cancer.



He leaves behind his wife, Vicky (Lyons), of 34 years; and his beloved fur children, Maggie, Sassy, and Spike. He also leaves behind his special buddy, Ann Scharin. Bob was predeceased by his mother, Virginia Zalewski.



Bob was a lover of music and was known for his great sense of humor.



In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation to Protectors of Animals, 114 Main St.,East Hartford, CT 06118 or your favorite animal rescue.



In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no services. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store