Robert "Bob" Zalewski
Robert "Bob" Zalewski, 66, of Vernon, passed away quietly on May 10, 2020, at Hartford Hospital after a short fight with pancreatic cancer.

He leaves behind his wife, Vicky (Lyons), of 34 years; and his beloved fur children, Maggie, Sassy, and Spike. He also leaves behind his special buddy, Ann Scharin. Bob was predeceased by his mother, Virginia Zalewski.

Bob was a lover of music and was known for his great sense of humor.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation to Protectors of Animals, 114 Main St.,East Hartford, CT 06118 or your favorite animal rescue.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no services. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.


Published in Journal Inquirer from May 19 to May 23, 2020.
