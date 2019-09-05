Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roberta M. Dekker. View Sign Service Information Burke-Fortin Funeral Home 76 Prospect Street Rockville , CT 06066-3226 (860)-875-5490 Visitation 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM Burke-Fortin Funeral Home 76 Prospect Street Rockville , CT 06066-3226 View Map Service 3:00 PM Burke-Fortin Funeral Home 76 Prospect Street Rockville , CT 06066-3226 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Roberta M. Dekker (Crosse), 80, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at her home surrounded by the loving care of her family and friends. Roberta had the soul and spirit of an angel throughout her life, but now that soul and spirit belongs to our heavenly Father.



She was born in Chicago, Illinois, March 31, 1939, the daughter of Rose (Haas) Crosse and Robert J. Crosse. Growing up on the south side of Chicago, she was always a feisty Irish girl full of life and love.



She married Henry S. "Hank" Dekker in 1956 and would soon have celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary. She is the mother of Henry R. Dekker (Denise Erickson), and Thomas M. Dekker (the late Brooke Newkirk-Dekker).



Roberta especially adored her grandchildren: the late Henry R. Dekker Jr., Kevin Dekker (Sarah), Andrew Dekker, Jennifer (Newkirk) Rogers, and Ryan Newkirk (Rebecca); and her great-grandchildren, Avery and Emma Newkirk, Garrett and Conner Rogers, and Abbey and Brady Dekker.



Her beloved siblings include the late Michael (Rita) Crosse, Kevin (Mary Lou) Crosse, Dennis (Jane) Crosse, Kathy (Steve) Pechukas, and the late James Crosse.



Her nieces, nephews, and godchildren are numerous and special beyond measure, as is her daughter-in-law, Cheryl Dekker.



Roberta lived a life of love and acceptance of others. Everyone who entered her home left with a new friend and a feeling of optimism and joy. She will be remembered for her chatty nature and her fun-loving spirit.



Hank and Roberta enjoyed golf and tennis together with their dear friends. They also enjoyed travel and were fortunate to experience many adventures around the world.



Visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 7, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St., Rockville. A funeral home service will follow immediately at 3 p.m. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to



www.stjude.org/donate-to-st-jude



For online condolences please visit



www.pietrasfuneralhome.com







Roberta M. Dekker (Crosse), 80, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at her home surrounded by the loving care of her family and friends. Roberta had the soul and spirit of an angel throughout her life, but now that soul and spirit belongs to our heavenly Father.She was born in Chicago, Illinois, March 31, 1939, the daughter of Rose (Haas) Crosse and Robert J. Crosse. Growing up on the south side of Chicago, she was always a feisty Irish girl full of life and love.She married Henry S. "Hank" Dekker in 1956 and would soon have celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary. She is the mother of Henry R. Dekker (Denise Erickson), and Thomas M. Dekker (the late Brooke Newkirk-Dekker).Roberta especially adored her grandchildren: the late Henry R. Dekker Jr., Kevin Dekker (Sarah), Andrew Dekker, Jennifer (Newkirk) Rogers, and Ryan Newkirk (Rebecca); and her great-grandchildren, Avery and Emma Newkirk, Garrett and Conner Rogers, and Abbey and Brady Dekker.Her beloved siblings include the late Michael (Rita) Crosse, Kevin (Mary Lou) Crosse, Dennis (Jane) Crosse, Kathy (Steve) Pechukas, and the late James Crosse.Her nieces, nephews, and godchildren are numerous and special beyond measure, as is her daughter-in-law, Cheryl Dekker.Roberta lived a life of love and acceptance of others. Everyone who entered her home left with a new friend and a feeling of optimism and joy. She will be remembered for her chatty nature and her fun-loving spirit.Hank and Roberta enjoyed golf and tennis together with their dear friends. They also enjoyed travel and were fortunate to experience many adventures around the world.Visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 7, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St., Rockville. A funeral home service will follow immediately at 3 p.m. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name toFor online condolences please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Sept. 5 to Sept. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.