Roberta M. Dekker (Crosse), 80, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at her home surrounded by the loving care of her family and friends. Roberta had the soul and spirit of an angel throughout her life, but now that soul and spirit belongs to our heavenly Father.
She was born in Chicago, Illinois, March 31, 1939, the daughter of Rose (Haas) Crosse and Robert J. Crosse. Growing up on the south side of Chicago, she was always a feisty Irish girl full of life and love.
She married Henry S. "Hank" Dekker in 1956 and would soon have celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary. She is the mother of Henry R. Dekker (Denise Erickson), and Thomas M. Dekker (the late Brooke Newkirk-Dekker).
Roberta especially adored her grandchildren: the late Henry R. Dekker Jr., Kevin Dekker (Sarah), Andrew Dekker, Jennifer (Newkirk) Rogers, and Ryan Newkirk (Rebecca); and her great-grandchildren, Avery and Emma Newkirk, Garrett and Conner Rogers, and Abbey and Brady Dekker.
Her beloved siblings include the late Michael (Rita) Crosse, Kevin (Mary Lou) Crosse, Dennis (Jane) Crosse, Kathy (Steve) Pechukas, and the late James Crosse.
Her nieces, nephews, and godchildren are numerous and special beyond measure, as is her daughter-in-law, Cheryl Dekker.
Roberta lived a life of love and acceptance of others. Everyone who entered her home left with a new friend and a feeling of optimism and joy. She will be remembered for her chatty nature and her fun-loving spirit.
Hank and Roberta enjoyed golf and tennis together with their dear friends. They also enjoyed travel and were fortunate to experience many adventures around the world.
Visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 7, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St., Rockville. A funeral home service will follow immediately at 3 p.m. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to
Published in Journal Inquirer from Sept. 5 to Sept. 9, 2019