Roberta Rosalie (Stearns) King
Roberta Rosalie (Stearns) King, 82, of Windsor Locks, beloved wife of Ronald King, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, May 23, 2020.

Daughter of the late Russell Stearns and Mary (Glassmire) Bemis, she was born in Springfield on April 4, 1938. Roberta was the manager for the Town of Exmore, Virginia until her retirement.

Roberta was married to her loving husband, Ronald, for 63 years. She is also survived by her children, Ron King and Heidi Ross; her grandchildren, Abby King, Jack King, and Matt King; her brothers, Chapin Bemis and Karl Stearns; her sisters, Suzanne Panciera and Linda Mack; and many nieces and nephews.

Services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels has care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit

www.leetestevens.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from May 29 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
