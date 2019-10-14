Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roberta Villanova. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





She was born in Putnam. Roberta graduated the University of Connecticut Magna Cum Laude and was also a member of the Phi Upsilon Omicron Honor Society. However, her proudest achievements were raising her children and being a proud loving grandmother. Roberta was passionate about the martial art of Tai Chi. Her mastery garnered her three gold medals in international competitions. As a Tai Chi master, she instructed for two decades. She loved her family and welcomed anyone into her home as her own.



Besides her husband she is survived by her children, Donna Carson and her husband, Kevin, Robert and his wife, Jayne, Darlene Villanova and her husband, Edward Johnson, Rhonda Villanova and her husband, John, Dean and his wife, Dawn; 14 grandchildren, and many friends and relatives.



All services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.



The family wishes to thank her extended family, friends and students for their love and support - she loves you all.



In lieu of flowers, Roberta asks that you remember her through acts of kindness toward others.



