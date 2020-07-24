On July 20, 2020, we are broken hearted to announce that our beloved Robin J. Luce has made his final flight to the Heavens! Robin rested comfortable with his daughter Gisele and his "Linda, Linda" the love of his life by his side until his fight to live was overcame!
He was born on the first day of spring, March 20, 1953, to the late Charles and Ruby Luce of Manchester and later on in Tolland. As a young man Robin worked by his father's side at a family owned gas station for many years! He admired his father Charlie and was proud sharing some of the same accomplishments such as being a Mason. Robin had many hobbies, he loved being a pilot and flying to places such as New Hampshire with Linda Converse on a Sunday just to enjoy a lobster roll and a cup of coffee! He loved auto bodywork, restoring many cars including a Pontiac GTO 1967, a 1955 Thunderbird, and a 1956 Thunderbird, one of which were previously his father's! Robin was so proud showing off his work at car shows, winning many trophies! Robin was a caring, loving, kind people person.
Robin leaves behind his daughter, Gisele Luce, her husband, Joe, and son Brendan Luce. Robin was also able to have one last memorable visit with his grandchildren, Patrick and Sierra Luce. He leaves behind his closet brother, Charles Luce, (wife) Judy Luce; his sweetest mother-in-law, Helen Converse; (sisters-in-law) Sue Luce, and Linda Luce; many nieces and nephews. Robin was predeceased by his brothers, Ray Luce, James Luce, and his sister, Donna Gottier. In addition to his family, he leaves his Star Hardware family of nine years. He will also be missed by his purrr kitties, Puddy, Pixie, and Piper.
A special thank you to his loyal friends; Jimmy Morrison and Marsha, John Cormier and Sharon, The Waterhouse family, and many others. To all the staff at St. Francis and Yale New Haven, thank you for taking special care.
Robin's memories, funny stories, kindness, and love will be cherished and will live on with all those who had the opportunity to be a part of his journey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Robin's name to a charity of your choice
.
Relatives and friends may join the family on Monday, July 27, between 5 and 7 p.m. at the Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Road, Tolland. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
For online condolences visitwww.pietrasfuneralhome.com