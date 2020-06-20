It is with great sorrow, pain, and grief that we are left to announce the long feared passing of our daughter, Robyn Shumsky. The worry and struggles we witnessed throughout her years of addiction have been replaced by profound loss. We are able to smile knowing that our final communication was gentle and loving as we witnessed her journey come to an end.Her empathetic heart and forgiving nature had her bringing home people vs. puppies. She understood the needs of the broken souls, which left her completely without judgment. She willingly shared all that she possessed.Robyn was most in her element where children and animals were concerned ...chasing after a runny nose or caring for her sister's dog and Charley.We will miss her fearlessness, her endless cooking and paranormal shows, our (captive) car chats and seeing her swinging in the back yard. The family gatherings, where she was adored by all, will become cherished memories with countless tales.Besides her parents, Robert and Sandra (Downs), Robyn leaves her sisters, Lacey and Jodie; her maternal grandmother, Doris Downs; her aunts Debbie Downs and Lori Walker (Tom), and uncles Gary, Billy (Laura), Tim (Alexandria), and many cousins. She was predeceased by her grandfather, Granville Downs, and her cousin, Billy Downs. In addition to her family, she leaves her cherished friend, Chris McGuane, and her lifelong friend, (and third "sister"), Katey Trotta.Her family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, June 23. from 5 to 7 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. For public safety, attendees are required to wear face masks and attendance will be restricted to an occupancy of 50 persons at a time. Services and burial will be private.Donations in Robyn's memory may be made toFor online condolences, please visit