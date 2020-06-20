Robyn Shumsky
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sorrow, pain, and grief that we are left to announce the long feared passing of our daughter, Robyn Shumsky. The worry and struggles we witnessed throughout her years of addiction have been replaced by profound loss. We are able to smile knowing that our final communication was gentle and loving as we witnessed her journey come to an end.

Her empathetic heart and forgiving nature had her bringing home people vs. puppies. She understood the needs of the broken souls, which left her completely without judgment. She willingly shared all that she possessed.

Robyn was most in her element where children and animals were concerned ...chasing after a runny nose or caring for her sister's dog and Charley.

We will miss her fearlessness, her endless cooking and paranormal shows, our (captive) car chats and seeing her swinging in the back yard. The family gatherings, where she was adored by all, will become cherished memories with countless tales.

Besides her parents, Robert and Sandra (Downs), Robyn leaves her sisters, Lacey and Jodie; her maternal grandmother, Doris Downs; her aunts Debbie Downs and Lori Walker (Tom), and uncles Gary, Billy (Laura), Tim (Alexandria), and many cousins. She was predeceased by her grandfather, Granville Downs, and her cousin, Billy Downs. In addition to her family, she leaves her cherished friend, Chris McGuane, and her lifelong friend, (and third "sister"), Katey Trotta.

Her family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, June 23. from 5 to 7 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. For public safety, attendees are required to wear face masks and attendance will be restricted to an occupancy of 50 persons at a time. Services and burial will be private.

Donations in Robyn's memory may be made to

http://www.thealexfisher

foundation.org.

For online condolences, please visit

www.leetestevens.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Jun. 20 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved