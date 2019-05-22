Guest Book View Sign Service Information Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home 443 East Street Suffield , CT 06078 (860)-668-7324 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home 443 East Street Suffield , CT 06078 View Map Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home 443 East Street Suffield , CT 06078 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM St Luke Greek Orthodox Church 400 Prospect St East Longmeadow , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Rockwell Emrose Rookey "Papou," beloved husband of the late Helen Papafil Rookey, died peacefully while being cared for by his daughter and her husband at their home Saturday, May 18, 2019, in West Suffield, only three days prior to his 95th birthday.Rock is survived by four children, Rockwell T. Rookey and his partner, Marcia Hughes, of East Windsor, Ronald J. Rookey and his wife, Marcy, of Suffield, Rodney A. Rookey of Suffield, and Evangeline R. Christian and her husband, Karl, of West Suffield; four grandchildren, Crista, Ralle, Alexandra, and Ryan; and a nephew that he raised, Brian Stephenson, his partner, Andi Boudreau, and their two children, Violet and Mae of East Windsor. Additionally, he is also survived by his two youngest sisters, Eugenia Goodale of Longmeadow and Shirley Boothe of Canyon Lake, Texas. He was predeceased by five brothers, Ronald, Richard, Raymond, Roy, and Robert; four sisters, Vivian Brahman, Lorraine Marks, Florence Sylvester, and Genevieve Wile; and many nieces and nephews.Rock was born May 21, 1924, in the Hazardville section of Enfield to the late Abram and Maude (Trombley) Rookey. Rock was a World War II veteran who served in the Navy (Seabees). Additionally, he was a lifetime member of the Tanguay-Magill, American Legion Post 80, Enfield. Rock and his four brothers were one of the very few American Legion family color guard units in the country. Following the war, Rock spent his 40-plus year career with both Enfield Road Construction and Roncari Industries. Rock was one of the oldest members of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 478. Rock was an exceptionally adept grader operator and finish graded many interstate highways and roads in Central/ Northern Connecticut and Western Massachusetts.Rock had always been passionate about keeping horses, gardening, and dogs. Everyone who had the opportunity to sit with Rock were always captivated by his sharp memory and many stories. In 2015, Rock was asked by the Connecticut State Archaeology Society to provide an oral account regarding the crash of Lt. Bradley, the namesake of Bradley International Airport. Rock was able to confirm the exact location and time of the Lt.'s crash during "Dogfight" maneuvers in August 1941.In 1946, Rock met and fell in love with Helen Papafil while they were both working at a Suffield farm. Rock and Helen were married in 1948 and were married 68 years until Helen's passing in 2016. As fate would have it, Rock and Helen purchased property and in 1961 built their home overlooking this same farm.Calling hours will be 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 24, at Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home, 443 East St. North (Route 159), Suffield.A funeral service will be held Saturday, May 25, at noon at St Luke Greek Orthodox Church, 400 Prospect St., East Longmeadow, Massachusetts. Please meet at St. Luke. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Hill Street, Suffield. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Rock's life.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to either St. Luke's Greek Orthodox Church or Hospice Foundation of America

www.nationalhospicefoundation.org/get-involved/donate

Online condolences can be sent to

www.carmonfuneralhome.com

The family would like to especially thank his hospice nurse Robin and caregivers Bev, Martha, and Nishma for their dedication, love, and support. Published in Journal Inquirer from May 22 to May 26, 2019

