Guest Book View Sign Service Information Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 (860)-644-2940 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 View Map Memorial service 12:00 PM Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rodney E. Coffin Sr., 85, of South Windsor, formerly of Presque Isle, Maine, entered into eternal peace on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Sterling, Massachusetts.



Rodney was born in Presque Isle, Maine, on July 24, 1934, to the late Artie and Laura (Stephenson) Coffin. He attended Presque Isle schools and graduated high school with the Class of 1953.



He was predeceased by his first wife, Nina (Lamoreau) Coffin, and his second wife, Marilyn (Forbes) Coffin.



Rodney moved to Connecticut in 1954 and was employed by Firestone Tire and Rubber Co. He was promoted to store manager and resigned in 1965 to start employment with Capitol Tire Co. He worked his way up to vice president and co-owner and the company grew to a multimillion-dollar business with several locations in Connecticut and Massachusetts.



His most gratifying business achievement was in 1979 when the dream of a distribution warehouse became a reality in South Windsor. The business was sold in 1988 to Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. and he enjoyed early retirement at the age of 55. He continued to manage and sell properties throughout his retirement.



Rodney enjoyed his vacation home in Old Orchard, Maine, and in later years his winter home in Port St. Lucie, Florida. He loved working with wood, stained glass, and enjoyed his mini car collection.



In 2016 he moved into his son's home (Brian). He enjoyed many happy years living with Brian, Shannon, and their daughter, Carly.



He leaves his two sons: Rodney Jr. of Springfield and Brian (Shannon) of Winchendon, Massachusetts; stepsons William Lyman (Holly), Thomas Chapman, and James Lyman; stepdaughters Kathleen Shaw and Lisa (Robert) Zborowski; 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one brother, Edwin and his wife, Shirley Coffin, of Virginia, and his fur baby, Abigail. One brother, Artie, predeceased him.



His family would like to thank his caregiver, Lisa Gouslin, for her kind and compassionate care.



He often said that if someone asked him what would make a perfect life, he would simply say, "I have that in Marilyn, my loving wife." He said he was blessed with a great childhood, along with family and friends.



"No one had a happier life, and no one should morn my death because I had the very best that anyone could ever have."



His family will receive friends on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at noon at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Wapping Cemetery in South Windsor.



For online condolences, please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com







Rodney E. Coffin Sr., 85, of South Windsor, formerly of Presque Isle, Maine, entered into eternal peace on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Sterling, Massachusetts.Rodney was born in Presque Isle, Maine, on July 24, 1934, to the late Artie and Laura (Stephenson) Coffin. He attended Presque Isle schools and graduated high school with the Class of 1953.He was predeceased by his first wife, Nina (Lamoreau) Coffin, and his second wife, Marilyn (Forbes) Coffin.Rodney moved to Connecticut in 1954 and was employed by Firestone Tire and Rubber Co. He was promoted to store manager and resigned in 1965 to start employment with Capitol Tire Co. He worked his way up to vice president and co-owner and the company grew to a multimillion-dollar business with several locations in Connecticut and Massachusetts.His most gratifying business achievement was in 1979 when the dream of a distribution warehouse became a reality in South Windsor. The business was sold in 1988 to Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. and he enjoyed early retirement at the age of 55. He continued to manage and sell properties throughout his retirement.Rodney enjoyed his vacation home in Old Orchard, Maine, and in later years his winter home in Port St. Lucie, Florida. He loved working with wood, stained glass, and enjoyed his mini car collection.In 2016 he moved into his son's home (Brian). He enjoyed many happy years living with Brian, Shannon, and their daughter, Carly.He leaves his two sons: Rodney Jr. of Springfield and Brian (Shannon) of Winchendon, Massachusetts; stepsons William Lyman (Holly), Thomas Chapman, and James Lyman; stepdaughters Kathleen Shaw and Lisa (Robert) Zborowski; 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one brother, Edwin and his wife, Shirley Coffin, of Virginia, and his fur baby, Abigail. One brother, Artie, predeceased him.His family would like to thank his caregiver, Lisa Gouslin, for her kind and compassionate care.He often said that if someone asked him what would make a perfect life, he would simply say, "I have that in Marilyn, my loving wife." He said he was blessed with a great childhood, along with family and friends."No one had a happier life, and no one should morn my death because I had the very best that anyone could ever have."His family will receive friends on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at noon at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Wapping Cemetery in South Windsor.For online condolences, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close