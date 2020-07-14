1/1
Roger A. Nadeau Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger A. Nadeau Sr., 90, of Windsor Locks, a man with a gentle soul and loving heart, departed this life on Saturday, July 11, 2020.

Born and raised in Van Buren, Maine, Roger was one of eight children born to the late Louis and Anna (Thibodeau) Nadeau. He was a proud Army veteran, always eager to share his Korean War experiences with anyone who asked. His dedication to work was very evident by his 40 years at Wiremold of West Hartford.

He was happily married to the love of his life, Katherine Martocchio Nadeau, for 34 years until her passing in 1992. Roger was the ultimate fun loving guy, whether it be on the dance floor doing the Jitterbug or enjoying a good camping/swimming vacation with the family. He was an avid sports fan but his heart belonged to the Red Sox. His greatest pleasure was watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren playing as they tried to include him. No one loved homemade pizza and spaghetti and meatballs more than Pops. His famous "Cross arm handshake" was felt by all who loved him.

Roger is survived by his four children, Roger Jr. of Windsor Locks, Richard and his wife, Rhonda, of Windsor Locks, David and his wife, Marcy, of Colorado, and Dorothy Danner of Windsor Locks; nine grandchildren, Krystin, Andrea, Elizabeth, Alaina, Nicole, Kristopher, Justin, CJ, and Katie; 13 great-grandchildren, Reid, Brennan, Emylee, Natalie, Noelle, Evan, Lena, Grace, Daniel, Chase, Karlie, Aryelle, and Connor. He also leaves behind a brother, Joseph, and sisters-in-law, Joan and Rita. He was predeceased by his brothers Leo, Ferdinand, and Carmen; and his sisters, Lillian, Doris, Pricilla. His greatest loss was his beloved grandson, Eric. He is now "flying in the stars" with him.

Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020, at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks. A service will begin at 11 a.m., followed by burial at St. Mary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Roger's memory may be made to the Connecticut Children's Medical Center Foundation, 282 Washington St., Hartford, CT 06106.

To leave online condolences, please visit

www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Jul. 14 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Windsor Locks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Service
11:00 AM
Windsor Locks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Windsor Locks Funeral Home
441 Spring Street
Windsor Locks, CT 06096
(860) 623-3498
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved