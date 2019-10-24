With sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Roger Belval, Jr. on Oct. 22, 2019.
He was born in Hartford on Sept. 21, 1961. He grew up in East Windsor then moved to East Hampton where he spent the last 19 years.
He is survived by his son, Joshua Belval, and his fiancé, Shelby; his mother, Mary Belva; his sister, Linda Roy, and her husband, Raymond Roy; his sister, Karen Michaud; his nieces, Heather, Jenna, and Jillian; and his goddaughter, Nicole Ring. He was predeceased by his father, Roger Belval Sr.
Roger enjoyed being outdoors, camping, having cookouts, hunting, and he loved the Dallas Cowboys. His best friend was his dog, Bella. He was a very kindhearted person who enjoyed helping others. He always enjoyed his job as a heavy equipment operator.
Relatives and friends may join the family on Monday, Oct. 28 between 10 a.m. and noon with a funeral home service at noon at the Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home, 37 Gardner St., East Windsor. Burial will follow at St. Catherine Cemetery in Broad Brook.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 24 to Oct. 28, 2019