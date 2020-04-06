Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Charette. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Roger Charette, 81, husband of the late Marjorie A. (Hallowell) Charette, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, after a brief illness.



Roger was born in Ashland, Maine, to Alphonse and Mary (Carney) Charette on Dec. 13, 1938, and as a child moved to Connecticut, living in Hartford, Unionville, South Windsor, Bolton, and most recently Enfield. Roger was a Jack of all trades. He worked as a mechanic, truck driver, and equipment operator. Roger worked various construction jobs throughout his life and until his retirement in 2008, he worked with his oldest son and grandsons. Roger's passion in life was NASCAR. He enjoyed driving stock car with his brother, Willie, as his crew chief until his wife, Margie, put a stop to driving. He also worked as a NASCAR Official alongside his brother, Wilbur "Willie" Charette, at Riverside Park in Agawam, Massachusetts. Roger always had a story to tell and enjoyed many hours at various coffee shops throughout his daily travels.



Roger leaves to mourn his loss two sons, Kevin Charette and his wife, Laurie, of South Windsor, and Keith Charette of Enfield, who helped care for his father the last few years. He also leaves behind six grandchildren, Wendy Rivera, Jason Charette, Brandon Charette, Joseph Charette, Jake Charette, and Jared Charette. Roger also leaves behind four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind a cousin, Alcide Carney. Along with his wife and parents, Roger was predeceased by his siblings, Elmer (Al), Wilbur, and Patricia.



Due to the coronavirus a graveside service will be held at a later date this summer.



Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc.



