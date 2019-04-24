Guest Book View Sign Service Information D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel 30 Carter Street East Hartford , CT 06118 (860)-568-9420 Send Flowers Obituary

Roger Emil Gaudette, 90, of East Hartford, loving husband of over 66 years of Dolores (Donofrio) Gaudette, entered into eternal rest with his caring family by his side Monday, April 22, 2019, at his home.



Born in Bristol, Nov. 20, 1928, a son of the late Joseph and Doria (St. Pierre) Gaudette, he had been a resident of East Hartford for the past 67 years. Roger was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and a tractor-trailer driver for over 40 years. He drove for First National Stores, East Hartford for 25 years, Wonder Bread/Continental Baking, East Hartford for several years, and retired from Park Trucking, East Hartford. A devout Catholic, Roger was a longtime active communicant of St. Christopher Church, East Hartford. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, reading, and was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and UConn Women's Basketball.



Along with his beloved wife Dolores, Roger is survived by a son, Joseph "Joe" Gaudette and his wife, Georgia, of Manchester; a daughter, Judy G. O'Brien of Aurora, Illinois; three adored grandchildren, Natalie Gaudette of Milford, Joseph "Joe" O'Brien of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and Marijo O'Brien of Chicago, Illinois. He also leaves a brother, Norman Gaudette and his wife, Patricia, of Columbia; two sisters, Gloria Mecteau of Hebron, and Laurette Carpenter of Manchester; several nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Along with his parents, Roger was predeceased by a brother, Morris Gaudette of Hartford; and three sisters, Jeanine Corrette of East Hartford, Yvette Monroe of Marlborough, and Dodi Carter of Florida.



A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, April 26, at 11 a.m. at St. Christopher Church of St. Edmund Campion Parish, 538 Brewer St., East Hartford. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church on Friday morning. Private burial will be held at the convenience of the family.



There are no calling hours.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Roger's name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



The D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter St., East Hartford has been entrusted with the care of the funeral arrangements.



