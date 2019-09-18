Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Gallipo. View Sign Service Information Windsor Locks Funeral Home 441 Spring Street Windsor Locks , CT 06096 (860)-623-3498 Send Flowers Obituary

Roger Gallipo, 87, of East Windsor, beloved husband of Pauline Gallipo, entered into eternal rest on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital.



Son of the late Oscar and Cora (Leblanc) Gallipo, he was born on May 26, 1932. Roger attended schools in Canada. Upon his return to the United States, he enlisted in the United States Army and was a decorated veteran of the Korean War. As an autobody shop manager, he was highly respected in his profession, and served on the advisory committee of Porter and Chester Institute. As a lover of the outdoors, he was a 53-year member of the Broad Brook Angling Club, the Moose Club, and the American Legion. Roger was a hardworking man of many talents who excelled at fixing anything around the house, and enjoyed working on cars, and taking trips up north. He will be remembered for his sharing of stories with family and friends, singing of French songs at Christmastime, and the ever present twinkle in his eye.



In addition to his loving wife Pauline, Roger is survived by his children, Ken Gallipo and his wife, Alice, Cyndy Wilson, and Danielle Greenwood and her companion, Ian Tingey; his grandchildren, Cassie Wilson, Ashlee Wilson, Lisa Gallipo, Garret Gallipo, and Cameron Greenwood; his great-grandchildren, Tyler, Cori, and Taylor; his sister, May Gallipo; his daughter-in-law, Laurie Gallipo; his former sons-in-law, Mike Wilson and Scott Greenwood; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was predeceased by his son, Guy Gallipo.



Roger's family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, Sept. 19, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks. A procession will gather at the funeral home at 9 a.m., Friday, Sept. 20, for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 42 Spring St., Windsor Locks. Burial with military honors will follow at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Roger's memory may be made to , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.



