Service Information

Tolland Memorial Funeral Home
375 Merrow Rd
Tolland , CT 06084
(860)-875-1415

Visitation
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tolland Memorial Funeral Home
375 Merrow Rd
Tolland , CT 06084

Funeral service
St. Francis Episcopal Church
70 Highland St.
Holden , CT

Roger J. Wilson, 87, of Tolland, beloved husband of the late Janice (Tillson) Wilson, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.



He was born Nov. 5, 1931, in Bridgeport, the son of the late Curtis and Anne (Cuming) Wilson. Until recent years, he enjoyed taking care of his home and his dog, Missy. He had a good sense of humor, liked a good game of cards and a good book, four-wheeling, and camping with his family. He loved electronics and the latest gadgets.



After high school, he joined the U.S. Air Force, married Janice, and they lived in Texas. He returned to Connecticut with his family and worked for Simplex in Hartford and Gardner, Massachusetts. He was a member of the National Fire Protection Association and retired from Simplex after 40 years. He was currently a member of St. Francis Church in Holden, Massachusetts, and a former member of St. John's Church in Vernon.



He is survived by his two children and their spouses, Marsha and Jimmy Morrison of Tolland and Paul and Candy Wilson of Coventry; his four grandchildren, Kris (Craig) Surber, Jimmy (Kristin) Morrison Jr., Daniel Wilson, and Rebecca Wilson; and his four great-grandchildren, Megan and Makayla Gorman and Joshua and Benjamin Morrison. Besides his wife Janice, he is predeceased by his brother, Curtis Wilson.



Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Road (Route 195), Tolland.



A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 70 Highland St., Holden, Massachusetts. Burial will follow at St. Francis Memorial Garden.



